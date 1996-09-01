Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

General Equilibrium Modelling of Trade and the Environment

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/345585702835
Authors
John Beghin, Sébastien Dessus, David Roland-Holst, Dominique van der Mensbrugghe
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Beghin, J. et al. (1996), “General Equilibrium Modelling of Trade and the Environment”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 116, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/345585702835.
Go to top