Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Gendered Career Expectations of Students

Perspectives from PISA 2006
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghw6891gms-en
Authors
Joanna Sikora, Artur Pokropek
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Sikora, J. and A. Pokropek (2011), “Gendered Career Expectations of Students: Perspectives from PISA 2006”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 57, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghw6891gms-en.
Go to top