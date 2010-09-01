This report brings together findings from the case studies in Berlin and Rostock on how entrepreneurship support is organised, the activities in entrepreneurship education and start-up support, and the strategy behind. In addition, the report provides in its “fishing ideas from international good practice” section 13 short descriptions of how places and universities collaborate elsewhere in mobilising their talents for entrepreneurial action. These short case studies are intended to provide inspiration for both policy and local action on the key issues in making places conducive to entrepreneurship and innovation, in entrepreneurship education, and in making university entrepreneurship support systems work.
From Strategy to Practice in University Entrepreneurship Support
Strengthening Entrepreneurship and Local Economic Development in Eastern Germany: Youth, Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
