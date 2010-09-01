Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

From Strategy to Practice in University Entrepreneurship Support

Strengthening Entrepreneurship and Local Economic Development in Eastern Germany: Youth, Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km7rq1xvnxp-en
Authors
Andrea-Rosalinde Hofer, Jonathan Potter, Alain Fayolle, Magnus Gulbrandsen, Paul Hannon, Rebecca Harding, Åsa Lindholm Dahlstrand, Phillip H. Phan
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hofer, A. et al. (2010), “From Strategy to Practice in University Entrepreneurship Support: Strengthening Entrepreneurship and Local Economic Development in Eastern Germany: Youth, Entrepreneurship and Innovation”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2010/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km7rq1xvnxp-en.
Go to top