The framework agreements instrument has been widely used and is considered as an efficient procurement technique throughout Europe. A framework agreement means an agreement between one or more contracting authorities and one or more economic operators with the purpose of establishing the terms governing contracts to be awarded during a given period. The rationale behind this method of purchasing is to achieve savings in both costs of procurement and time spent in the procurement process. SIGMA Brief 19 aims to give guidance on several issues of framework agreements such as whether framework agreements are suitable for all purchasing, when and how a framework agreement must be advertised, what procedure is used for procuring a framework agreement, or what the duration of a framework agreement is.