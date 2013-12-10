Skip to main content
Four Interpretations of Social Capital

An Agenda for Measurement
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzbcx010wmt-en
Katherine Scrivens, Conal Smith
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Scrivens, K. and C. Smith (2013), “Four Interpretations of Social Capital: An Agenda for Measurement”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2013/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzbcx010wmt-en.
