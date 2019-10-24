Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Fostering Students' Creativity and Critical Thinking

What it Means in School
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/62212c37-en
Authors
Stéphan Vincent-Lancrin, Carlos González-Sancho, Mathias Bouckaert, Federico de Luca, Meritxell Fernández-Barrerra, Gwénaël Jacotin, Joaquin Urgel, Quentin Vidal
Tags
Educational Research and Innovation
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Vincent-Lancrin, S. et al. (2019), Fostering Students' Creativity and Critical Thinking: What it Means in School, Educational Research and Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/62212c37-en.
Go to top