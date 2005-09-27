Fostering Development in a Global Economy

What does policy coherence for development mean? Increasing global integration through trade, capital and labour mobility brings increasing mutual responsibilities and mutual policy repercussions. These realities call for greater coherence between the various OECD country policies that shape and impact today’s rapidly evolving global economy.

The essays in this volume address controversial policy issues affecting development today, ranging from increasing capital flows, financial regulation and socially responsible investment to achieving the Millennium Development Goals. This collection represents an important contribution to the knowledge of the effects of interdependence and policy coherence on the relationship between OECD countries and the developing world.