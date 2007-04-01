Cancelling of poor-country debt does not mean that the best way to give aid is through grants only. Aid through loans may often prove superior, provided that it maintains debt sustainability. A new scheme for soft loans is suggested, with higher interest rates and cancellation provisions if bad shocks occur, to minimise moral hazard and strengthen debt sustainability
Forgive Debt, but Keep Lending
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
