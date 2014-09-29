Follow-Up to the Phase 3 Report and Recommendations: United Kingdom

This report, submitted by the United Kingdom, provides information on the progress made by the United Kingdom in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 29 September 2014. The Phase 3 report evaluated the United Kingdom's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.