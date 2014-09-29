Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Follow-Up to the Phase 3 Report and Recommendations: United Kingdom

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f4c5bc30-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), Follow-Up to the Phase 3 Report and Recommendations: United Kingdom, Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f4c5bc30-en.
Go to top