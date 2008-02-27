Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Fishing for Coherence in West Africa

Policy Coherence in the Fisheries Sector in Seven West African Countries
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264040595-en
Authors
OECD, Economic Community of West African States
Tags
The Development Dimension
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD/ECOWAS (2008), Fishing for Coherence in West Africa: Policy Coherence in the Fisheries Sector in Seven West African Countries, The Development Dimension, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264040595-en.
Go to top