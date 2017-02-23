Skip to main content
Fiscal policy and the cycle in Latin America

The role of financing conditions and fiscal rules
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3c20eec1-en
Authors
Enrique Alberola, Iván Kataryniuk, Ángel Melguizo, René Orozco
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Alberola, E. et al. (2017), “Fiscal policy and the cycle in Latin America: The role of financing conditions and fiscal rules”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 336, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3c20eec1-en.
