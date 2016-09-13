Skip to main content
Fiscal incentives for R&D and innovation in a diverse world

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlr9stckfs0-en
Authors
Thomas Neubig, Fernando Galindo-Rueda, Silvia Appelt, Chiara Criscuolo, Matej Bajgar
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Neubig, T. et al. (2016), “Fiscal incentives for R&D and innovation in a diverse world”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlr9stckfs0-en.
