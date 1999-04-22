Skip to main content
Fiscal Decentralisation in Emerging Economies

Governance Issues
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264172821-en
OECD Development Centre
Development Centre Seminars
Edited by Luiz de Mello and Kiichiro Fukasaku

de Mello, L. and K. Fukasaku (eds.) (1999), Fiscal Decentralisation in Emerging Economies: Governance Issues, Development Centre Seminars, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264172821-en.
