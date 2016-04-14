This report monitors SME and entrepreneur access to finance in 37 countries. It includes indicators of debt, equity, asset-based finance and framework conditions for SME and entrepreneurship finance, complemented by an overview of recent developments in public and private initiatives to support SME finance. Taken together, these indicators form a comprehensive framework for policy makers and other stakeholders to evaluate the financing needs of SMEs.
Financing SMEs and Entrepreneurs 2016
An OECD Scoreboard
Report
Financing SMEs and Entrepreneurs
Abstract
