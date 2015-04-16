This fourth edition monitors SMEs’ and entrepreneurs’ access to finance in 34 countries over the period 2007-13, across an expanded array of indicators, including debt, equity, asset-based finance and framework conditions. These are complemented by an overview of recent developments in public and private initiatives to support SME finance, and a special focus on non-performing loans. The report aims to provide a comprehensive framework for policy makers and other stakeholders to evaluate the financing needs of SMEs.
Financing SMEs and Entrepreneurs 2015
An OECD Scoreboard
Report
Financing SMEs and Entrepreneurs
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
13 March 2024
-
29 March 2022
-
22 April 2020
-
12 April 2019
-
21 February 2018
-
21 April 2017
-
14 April 2016
-
4 September 2014
Related publications
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024