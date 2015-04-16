Financing SMEs and Entrepreneurs 2015

This fourth edition monitors SMEs’ and entrepreneurs’ access to finance in 34 countries over the period 2007-13, across an expanded array of indicators, including debt, equity, asset-based finance and framework conditions. These are complemented by an overview of recent developments in public and private initiatives to support SME finance, and a special focus on non-performing loans. The report aims to provide a comprehensive framework for policy makers and other stakeholders to evaluate the financing needs of SMEs.