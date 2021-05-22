The OECD reviews national and sector-specific public procurement regimes, to guide and support countries in combatting collusive practices. This review analyses Brazil's federal public-procurement rules and practices in light of the OECD Recommendation and Guidelines on Fighting Bid Rigging in Public Procurement.
Fighting Bid Rigging in Brazil
A Review of Federal Public Procurement
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Abstract
