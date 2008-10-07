Skip to main content
FDI Spillovers and their Interrelationships with Trade

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/235843308250
Authors
Molly Lesher, Sébastien Miroudot
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Lesher, M. and S. Miroudot (2008), “FDI Spillovers and their Interrelationships with Trade”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 80, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/235843308250.
