Facing China's Coal Future

This paper is the first IEA analysis that focuses on country-specific trends, opportunities and challenges for carbon capture and storage (CCS). It follows previous IEA publications on CCS and studies on cleaner coal and advanced coal technologies. The paper benefitted from significant contributions and support from the China Coal Information Institute (CCII) of the State Administration of Work Safety (SAWS), and The Climate Group China. According to IEA analysis, if there are no major policy changes, carbon-intensive coal and other fossil fuels will continue to play a significant role in meeting future energy needs, both in China and globally. CCS is one technological option available to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the use of fossil fuels. CCS offers the opportunity to meet climate change objectives while providing energy security, as part of a portfolio of options including energy efficiency, renewable energy, nuclear energy, more efficient coal technologies and fuel switching from coal to gas. To meet global energy challenges associated with CO2 emissions, development and deployment of all available technologies will be necessary to achieve a more sustainable future. This paper discusses the status of CCS in China, providing updates on past activities in research and development (R&D), on current projects underway, and an overview of potential and challenges for CCS development in China. By exploring China’s energy and emission trends and pathways, this paper analyses China’s current CCS-related activities and policies, and options for financing CCS. The paper also provides perspectives on CCS from various Chinese stakeholders, and examples of key CCS activities with details on specific projects, and information on the regulatory and policy environment, as well as international co-operation related to CCS in China.