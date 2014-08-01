Skip to main content
Exports and Employment in China, Indonesia, Japan and Korea

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxzqqw84vmp-en
Authors
Kozo Kiyota
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Kiyota, K. (2014), “Exports and Employment in China, Indonesia, Japan and Korea”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 166, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxzqqw84vmp-en.
