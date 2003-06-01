Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Export Diversification in Low-Income Countries

An International Challenge After Doha
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/043266813306
Authors
Federico Bonaglia, Kiichiro Fukasaku
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Bonaglia, F. and K. Fukasaku (2003), “Export Diversification in Low-Income Countries: An International Challenge After Doha”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 209, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/043266813306.
Go to top