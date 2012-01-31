Skip to main content
Exploring Determinants of Subjective Wellbeing in OECD Countries

Evidence from the World Value Survey
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9ffc6p1rvb-en
Authors
Sarah Fleche, Conal Smith, Piritta Sorsa
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Fleche, S., C. Smith and P. Sorsa (2012), “Exploring Determinants of Subjective Wellbeing in OECD Countries: Evidence from the World Value Survey”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2012/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9ffc6p1rvb-en.
