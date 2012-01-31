The paper explores issues with assessing wellbeing in OECD countries based on self-reported life satisfaction surveys in a pooled regression over time and countries, at the country level and the OECD average. The results, which are in line with previous studies of subjective wellbeing, show that, apart from income, the state of health, not being unemployed, and social relationships are particularly important for wellbeing with only some differences across countries. The results also show that cultural differences are not major drivers of differences in life satisfaction. Correlations between the rankings of measures of life satisfaction and other indicators of wellbeing such as the Human Development Index and Better Life Index are also relatively high. Measures of subjective wellbeing can play an important part in informing policy makers of progress with wellbeing in general, or what seems to matter for wellbeing— health, being employed and social contacts-- beyond income.
Exploring Determinants of Subjective Wellbeing in OECD Countries
Evidence from the World Value Survey
Working paper
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
2 February 2024
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
Working paper12 September 2023
-
Working paper6 September 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Policy paper4 April 2024
-
2 April 2024
-
Policy paper29 March 2024
-
1 March 2024
-
13 November 2023
-
-
Policy paper17 October 2023