Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Exploring Data-Driven Innovation as a New Source of Growth

Mapping the Policy Issues Raised by "Big Data"
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k47zw3fcp43-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), “Exploring Data-Driven Innovation as a New Source of Growth: Mapping the Policy Issues Raised by "Big Data"”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 222, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k47zw3fcp43-en.
Go to top