This report explores the potential role of data and data analytics for the creation of significant competitive advantage and for the formation of knowledge-based capital. Five sectors are discussed in this report as areas in which the use of data can stimulate innovation and productivity growth. They include online advertisement, health care, utilities, logistics and transport, and public administration. The report then maps the areas where coherent public policies and practices are needed to unlock the potential of big data for promoting growth and well-being.
Exploring Data-Driven Innovation as a New Source of Growth
Mapping the Policy Issues Raised by "Big Data"
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
