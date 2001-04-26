It has been widely recognised among researchers that speciation data are essential for proper and reliable modelling of radionuclide behaviour, which is studied inter alia in the context of radioactive waste management. Participants at the OECD/NEA workshop on "Evaluation of Speciation Technology" reviewed the various techniques used to identify different species of actinide and fission product elements present in nuclear waste and nuclear reprocessing streams. The review takes into account the advantages, disadvantages and limitations of the various methods in relation to their field of application. Recommendations for future R&D are also provided. These proceedings will primarily be of interest to chemists specialised in separation techniques and radioactive waste management experts.
Evaluation of Speciation Technology
Workshop Proceedings Tokai-mura, Ibaraki, Japan 26-28 October 1999
Report
Nuclear Science
Abstract
