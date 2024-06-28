This report presents a general review of the working of the European Conference of Ministers of Transport and its relations with other international organisations. As well as detailing the sectoral studies undertaken by the Conference the reports contain a general review of the transport situation in the ECMT area during the year 1959.
European Conference of Ministers of Transport. Sixth Annual Report
Report
European Conference of Ministers of Transport Annual Report
Abstract
