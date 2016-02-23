Skip to main content
Estimating Wider Economic Impacts in Transport Project Prioritisation using Ex-Post Analysis

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/444ad5c1-en
Authors
Glen E. Weisbrod
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Weisbrod, G. (2016), “Estimating Wider Economic Impacts in Transport Project Prioritisation using Ex-Post Analysis”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2016/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/444ad5c1-en.
