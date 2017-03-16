Skip to main content
Estimating Transport and Insurance Costs of International Trade

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8267bb0f-en
Authors
Guannan Miao, Fabienne Fortanier
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Miao, G. and F. Fortanier (2017), “Estimating Transport and Insurance Costs of International Trade”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2017/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8267bb0f-en.
