Estimating the CO2 emission and revenue effects of carbon pricing

New evidence from a large cross-country dataset
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/39aa16d4-en
Authors
Filippo Maria D’Arcangelo, Mauro Pisu, Anasuya Raj, Kurt van Dender
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
D’Arcangelo, F. et al. (2022), “Estimating the CO2 emission and revenue effects of carbon pricing: New evidence from a large cross-country dataset”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1732, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/39aa16d4-en.
