Estimating Cross-Country Investment in Training

An Experimental Methodology Using PIAAC Data
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrs3sftp8nw-en
Authors
Mariagrazia Squicciarini, Luca Marcolin, Peter Horvát
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Squicciarini, M., L. Marcolin and P. Horvát (2015), “Estimating Cross-Country Investment in Training: An Experimental Methodology Using PIAAC Data”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2015/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrs3sftp8nw-en.
