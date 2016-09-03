Skip to main content
Estimating CO2 Emissions Embodied in Final Demand and Trade Using the OECD ICIO 2015

Methodology and Results
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlrcm216xkl-en
Authors
Kirsten S. Wiebe, Norihiko Yamano
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Wiebe, K. and N. Yamano (2016), “Estimating CO2 Emissions Embodied in Final Demand and Trade Using the OECD ICIO 2015: Methodology and Results”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2016/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlrcm216xkl-en.
