Environmentally Related Taxes in OECD Countries

Issues and Strategies
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264193659-en
Authors
OECD
English
français

OECD (2001), Environmentally Related Taxes in OECD Countries: Issues and Strategies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264193659-en.
