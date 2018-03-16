Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Environmentally Adjusted Multifactor Productivity

Methodology and Empirical results for OECD and G20 countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fdd40cbd-en
Authors
Miguel Cárdenas Rodríguez, Ivan Haščič, Martin Souchier
Tags
OECD Green Growth Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cárdenas Rodríguez, M., I. Haščič and M. Souchier (2018), “Environmentally Adjusted Multifactor Productivity: Methodology and Empirical results for OECD and G20 countries”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2018/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fdd40cbd-en.
Go to top