Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Environmental policy stringency and CO2 emissions

Evidence from cross-country sector-level data
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/53ddcef7-en
Authors
Erik Frohm, Filippo Maria D’Arcangelo, Tobias Kruse, Mauro Pisu, Urban Sila
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Frohm, E. et al. (2023), “Environmental policy stringency and CO2 emissions: Evidence from cross-country sector-level data”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1773, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/53ddcef7-en.
Go to top