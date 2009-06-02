Skip to main content
ENUM: Converging Telephone Numbers and Addresses in Next Generation Networks

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/222425783407
Thomas de Haan
OECD Digital Economy Papers
de Haan, T. (2009), “ENUM: Converging Telephone Numbers and Addresses in Next Generation Networks”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 156, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/222425783407.
