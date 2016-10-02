As the wealthiest emirate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abu Dhabi plays a pivotal role in driving the country's economic prosperity. Despite its oil-dependent economy, efforts to diversify through entrepreneurship and SMEs are underway. However, while entrepreneurial attitudes are strong, actual business ownership remains low. This paper, commissioned for the UAE's G20 Presidency Culture Working Group, analyzes the landscape of entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi. It identifies barriers such as limited STEM graduates, access to credit, and underdeveloped innovation ecosystems. Offering recommendations, including targeted support for women and youth, it outlines pathways to unlock Abu Dhabi's entrepreneurial potential and drive sustainable economic growth.
Entrepreneuship, smes and local development in Abu Dhabi
Boosting the entrepreneurial ecosystem
Policy paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
