Enhancing Turkey's Growth Prospects by Improving Formal Sector Business Conditions

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/316551532607
Authors
Rauf Gönenç, Willi Leibfritz, Gökhan Yilmaz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Gönenç, R., W. Leibfritz and G. Yilmaz (2007), “Enhancing Turkey's Growth Prospects by Improving Formal Sector Business Conditions”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 542, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/316551532607.
