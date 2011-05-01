Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing the Role of the Boards of Directors of State-Owned Enterprises

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9xfg6n4wj-en
Authors
W. Richard Frederick
Tags
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Frederick, W. (2011), “Enhancing the Role of the Boards of Directors of State-Owned Enterprises”, OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9xfg6n4wj-en.
Go to top