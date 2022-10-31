This report provides Colombia with key recommendations and policy options related to the future improvement of their supplier registry system, Single Suppliers Registry (Registro Único de Proponentes - RUP), in order to enhance further the participation of companies of all sizes into public procurement, in particular for micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs). These recommendations represent a key input for the upcoming National Development Plan (2022 – 2026).
Enhancing the public procurement suppliers registry in Colombia
Policy paper
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
Abstract
