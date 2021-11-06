Skip to main content
Enhancing the effectiveness of sub-national biodiversity policy

Practices in France and Scotland, United Kingdom
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1a8c77b7-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “Enhancing the effectiveness of sub-national biodiversity policy: Practices in France and Scotland, United Kingdom”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1a8c77b7-en.
