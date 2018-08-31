Skip to main content
Enhancing Connectivity through Transport Infrastructure

The Role of Official Development Finance and Private Investment
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264304505-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
The Development Dimension
Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), Enhancing Connectivity through Transport Infrastructure: The Role of Official Development Finance and Private Investment, The Development Dimension, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264304505-en.
