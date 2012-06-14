Energy Technology Perspectives 2012

Energy Technology Perspectives (ETP) is the International Energy Agency’s most ambitious publication on energy technology. It demonstrates how technologies – from electric vehicles to smart grids – can make a decisive difference in limiting climate change and enhancing energy security.

ETP 2012 presents detailed scenarios and strategies to 2050. It is an indispensible guide for decision makers on energy trends and what needs to be done to build a clean, secure and competitive energy future.

ETP 2012 shows: