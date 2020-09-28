Energy Technology Perspectives 2020 is a major new IEA publication focused on the technology needs and opportunities for reaching international climate and sustainable energy goals. This flagship report offers vital analysis and advice on the clean energy technologies the world needs to meet net-zero emissions objectives.

The report’s comprehensive analysis maps out the technologies needed to tackle emissions in all parts of the energy sector, including areas where technology progress is still lacking such as long-distance transport and heavy industries. It shows the amount of emissions reductions that are required from electrification, hydrogen, bioenergy and carbon capture, utilisation and storage. It also provides an assessment of emissions from existing infrastructure and what can be done to address them.