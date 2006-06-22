At their 2005 summit in Gleneagles, G-8 leaders called upon the International Energy Agency to provide advice on scenarios and strategies for a clean and secure energy future. Energy Technology Perspectives is a response to the G8 request. This innovative work demonstrates how energy technologies can make a difference in a series of global scenarios to 2050. It reviews in detail the status and prospects of key energy technologies in electricity generation, buildings, industry and transport. It assesses ways the world can enhance energy security and contain growth in CO2 emissions by using a portfolio of current and emerging technologies. Major strategic elements of a successful portfolio are energy efficiency, CO2 capture and storage, renewables and nuclear power.
Energy Technology Perspectives 2006
Scenarios and Strategies to 2050
Report
Energy Technology Perspectives
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
12 January 2023
-
28 September 2020
-
7 June 2017
-
1 June 2016
-
4 May 2015
-
12 May 2014
-
14 June 2012
-
1 July 2009
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023