Energy Efficiency 2021 is the IEA’s annual update on global developments in energy efficiency. This year’s edition explores recent trends in energy efficiency markets at the economy-wide and sectoral levels, including developments in policy and investment.

The report also focuses on the role of energy efficiency in achieving net zero emissions in the energy sector by 2050, including an examination of the crucial role of efficient appliances and equipment, as well as all major energy efficiency net zero milestones in buildings, transport and industry.

In addition, the report analyses recent trends in digital innovation, examining how digitalisation is expanding the scale and scope of energy efficiency markets and how business models are evolving to take advantage of these opportunities.