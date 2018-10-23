Skip to main content
Energy Efficiency 2018

Analysis and outlooks to 2040
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264024304-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Energy Efficiency
Cite this content as:

IEA (2018), Energy Efficiency 2018: Analysis and outlooks to 2040, IEA, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264024304-en.
