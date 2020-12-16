Energy Efficiency 2020 is the latest edition of the IEA’s annual update on global developments in energy efficiency. Through analysis of energy data, policies and technology trends, it provides a comprehensive view of energy efficiency trends worldwide.

Energy efficiency plays an essential role in accelerating clean energy transitions and achieving global climate and sustainability goals. This year’s report focuses on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on energy efficiency and global energy markets this year, as well as analysis of 2019 trends. By analysing the inclusion and impacts of energy efficiency in stimulus packages, the report also highlights the role of efficiency in supporting sustainable recovery efforts around the world by creating jobs and stimulating spending while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.