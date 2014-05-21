This review looks at a range of institutions and bodies involved in employment and skills policies in the Czech Republic, focusing on local strategies on the Ústí nad Labem and South Moravian regions.
Employment and Skills Strategies in the Czech Republic
Report
OECD Reviews on Local Job Creation
Abstract
