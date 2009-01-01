Skip to main content
Empirical Evidence for Integration and Disintegration of Maritime Shipping, Port and Logistics Activities

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/227565346707
Authors
Antoine Frémont
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
English
Cite this content as:

Frémont, A. (2009), “Empirical Evidence for Integration and Disintegration of Maritime Shipping, Port and Logistics Activities”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2009/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227565346707.
