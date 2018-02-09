Skip to main content
Emotional well-being of children and adolescents

Recent trends and relevant factors
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/41576fb2-en
Anna Choi
OECD Education Working Papers
Choi, A. (2018), “Emotional well-being of children and adolescents: Recent trends and relevant factors”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 169, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/41576fb2-en.
