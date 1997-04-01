Skip to main content
Emerging Market Risk and Sovereign Credit Ratings

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/004352173554
Authors
Guillermo Larraín, Helmut Reisen, Julia von Maltzan
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Larraín, G., H. Reisen and J. von Maltzan (1997), “Emerging Market Risk and Sovereign Credit Ratings”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 124, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/004352173554.
