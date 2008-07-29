Electricity Information 2008

Electricity Information provides a comprehensive review of historical and current market trends in the OECD electricity sector, including 2007 preliminary data. Part I of the publication provides an overview of the world electricity developments in 2006, covering world electricity and heat production, input fuel mix, supply and consumption, and electricity imports and exports. Part II of the publication provides a corresponding statistical overview of developments in the world and OECD electricity and heat market, as well as monthly OECD production and trade in electricity data for 2006 and 2007. Part III provides, in tabular form, detailed and comprehensive statistical coverage of the power and heat industry developments for each of the 30 OECD member countries and for OECD and IEA regional aggregates.